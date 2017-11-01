What happened next: here’s what the Bake Off class of 2017 is doing now

Since they filmed the Channel 4 series this summer, life has changed for all the Great British Bake Off series eight contestants

So The Great British Bake Off is over for another year – but the class of 2017 are not resting on their laurels, as we learned at the end of the show.

Here’s what they did next…

Steven Carter-Bailey and Sophie Faldo are BBFFs (Baking Best Friends Forever) and are now planning an exciting holiday together. They’ll be off to Scandinavia to visit some bakeries and see the Northern Lights. Sadly, Channel 4 currently has no plans to send cameras along with them, which is a shame because it sounds like an amazing spin-off show.

I’m so incredibly proud of you @SophieFaldo and I’m even prouder to call you my friend! See you soon xxxxxx💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/7wXKtlGEU5 — Steven Carter-Bailey (@SpongeCakeSqTin) October 31, 2017

Peter Abatan is developing a baking blog! It has “plenty of coconut recipes”, including this one for coconut madeleines. Peter writes: “I love madeleines, they are so moorish and so ‘sick’ as my dear young friend Liam would describe something amazing or so good.”

Tom Hetherington is training for the London marathon – “he’s hoping to finally prove he can do something in a reasonable time”. Tom struggled to get everything done in the tent, finally leaving in Caramel Week when he presented an under-baked cake.

Just had a place confirmed for @LondonMarathon 2018 – must put down the cakes & pick up my shoes! Who else is running #londonmarathon2018? — Tom Hetherington (@TomEatsCake) October 20, 2017

Chris Geiger has finally “mastered fortune cookies”, which were his undoing in week two. After he left the tent, the amateur baker admitted he’s just given up: “Making a fortune cookie didn’t work for me – Stacey messed up too and had a second go, but I didn’t have the energy to do it again.”

James Hillery has planned an artisan food tour of Essex (and he’ll be pop in on Peter!). He watched the final with his special Bake Off mug.

Julia Chernogorova and Chuen-Yan went on a road trip to visit Flo Atkins in Liverpool and Flo “made them do karaoke in the car”. Bake Off fans loved it.

Real friends don't stand by and watch you do something stupid. They join in. Love these two @jchernogorova and #Floatkins . Here's the full version of our carpool kareFLOke x A post shared by Yan Tsou (@yannybakes) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

Liam Charles has started his final year of university and is writing a “banging” dissertation on the drama of baking. He combined Halloween with watching the Bake Off final, and is well on his way to becoming a media personality.

Stacey Hart‘s obsession with pink has reached “new levels”. This is no understatement.

And finally, Kate Lyon shows no sign of slowing down. She has a full time job, she’s doing a master’s degree, keeping up with all her hobbies (blacksmithing, furniture restoration…) and ALSO going for a black belt in karate.

