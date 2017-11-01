Accessibility Links

The Blue Peter presenters are in training for their Children in Need Strictly special

The six hosts from past and present have been pictured being put through their paces by professionals Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev and more

Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need rehearsals 2018

Brendan Cole, Pudsey Bear and lots of jazz hands… it can only mean one thing!

The Blue Peter stars have landed in the training room and are limbering up for the Strictly Come Dancing special for Children in Need.

Six of the children show’s hosts from the past and present will compete in the special next month with Konnie Huq, Tim Vincent, Anthea Turner, Diane-Louise Jordan, Mark Curry and current presenter of the CBBC show Radii Chinyanganya each hoping to take home that special Glitterball trophy.

Konnie Huq has been partnered with Neil Jones, Radzi Chinyanganya is going to be dancing with Chloe Hewitt and Tim Vincent is paired alongside Dianne Buswell.

Meanwhile Mark Curry and Amy Dowden have been put together, Diane-Louise Jordan will be performing with Pasha Kovalev and Anthea Turner will no doubt be hoping that her partner Brendan Cole is on his best behaviour.

Strictly’s Children in Need special will air on Friday November 15 on BBC1

