Kevin Spacey reference removed from This Is Us episode

The US drama cut a line mentioning the star accused of making a sexual advance on a 14-year-old actor

US drama This Is Us has removed a reference to Kevin Spacey amid a sex allegation against the House of Cards actor.

In a flashback sequence set in 2008, one of the characters – the aspiring actor roommate of Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) – is elated after landing a role on a Kevin Spacey movie. He then invites Pearson to a director’s party to meet the cast. Casey, or an actor playing Casey, does not appear in the show.

“In light of recent events, the producers have decided to remove the brief reference to Kevin Spacey,” the studio that produces This Is Us, 20th Century Fox Television, said in a statement to Deadline.

The episode aired last night on US Network NBC, but the second season does not currently have a UK air date. Season one of the show was broadcast on Channel 4 last year.

The reference was filmed two months before Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old.

Spacey said he was “beyond horrified” to hear Rapp’s story, but that he did not remember the incident. Spacey also used his statement to come out as gay, a move that has come under fire from LGBTQ groups. Josh River, the newly-appointed editor of Gay Times, criticised Spacey for his decision to “conflate his sexuality with his alleged behaviour.”

This news came before Netflix’s decision to cancel House of Cards, which starred Spacey in the lead role.