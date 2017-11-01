Anna Maxwell Martin to play Beelzebub in Good Omens

The British star joins David Tennant and Jon Hamm in the cast of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's novel Good Omens for Amazon and BBC2

The upcoming adpatation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s apocalyptic novel Good Omens has found its Beelzebub – British star Anna Maxwell Martin will play the fabled demonic deity in the comedy drama.

Joining her as the Horsemen of the Apocalypse are Mireille Enos (star of the American version of The Killing) as War, Knightfall star Lourdes Faberes as Pollution, and Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) as Famine.

Of course, the six-part adaptation still needs a Fourth Horseperson – Death – which Gaiman has cryptically revealed “will be played by…DEATH.”

The production has already revealed that Michael Sheen and David Tennant will play lead characters Arizaphale and Crowley. Mad Men star Jon Hamm has also been cast as the Archangel Gabriel.

Gaiman added: “We already have a stellar cast, and now Anna Maxwell Martin will be the Beelzebub of our dreams. Well, nightmares.”

Good Omens will launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and will air at a later date on BBC2.

Maxwell Martin will next be seen in BBC sitcom Motherland, written by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and The IT Crowd’s Graham Lineham.