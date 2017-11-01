Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Anna Maxwell Martin to play Beelzebub in Good Omens

Anna Maxwell Martin to play Beelzebub in Good Omens

The British star joins David Tennant and Jon Hamm in the cast of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's novel Good Omens for Amazon and BBC2

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Anna Maxwell Martin attends the London Evening Standard British Film Awards at Television Centre on February 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The upcoming adpatation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s apocalyptic novel Good Omens has found its Beelzebub – British star Anna Maxwell Martin will play the fabled demonic deity in the comedy drama.

Advertisement

Joining her as the Horsemen of the Apocalypse are Mireille Enos (star of the American version of The Killing) as War, Knightfall star Lourdes Faberes as Pollution, and Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) as Famine.

Of course, the six-part adaptation still needs a Fourth Horseperson – Death – which Gaiman has cryptically revealed “will be played by…DEATH.”

The production has already revealed that Michael Sheen and David Tennant will play lead characters Arizaphale and Crowley. Mad Men star Jon Hamm has also been cast as the Archangel Gabriel.

Gaiman added: “We already have a stellar cast, and now Anna Maxwell Martin will be the Beelzebub of our dreams. Well, nightmares.”

Good Omens will launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and will air at a later date on BBC2.

Advertisement

Maxwell Martin will next be seen in BBC sitcom Motherland, written by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and The IT Crowd’s Graham Lineham.

Tags

Ben Dowell

Ben has worked as a professional journalist specialising in TV and the arts for nearly twenty years writing for Stage newspaper, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Times, The Guardian, Evening Standard, Broadcast, Independent and the New Statesman where he wrote a column.

Latest news

Jenny: The Doctor's Daughter

Georgia Moffett returns to the world of Doctor Who as the Doctor’s daughter

Billy Connolly knightood

Arise, Sir Billy! Connolly receives his knighthood at Buckingham Palace

Everything Good Omens

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Anna Maxwell Martin attends the London Evening Standard British Film Awards at Television Centre on February 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

David tennant red head

Stop what you’re doing. David Tennant has dyed his hair red.

63946

Good Omens: first listen to Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s radio drama

60584

Colin Morgan on Good Omens: It’s an honour to perform the work of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

145547.209ecc41-fbc9-4efc-8d8f-744345a205ba

David Tennant and Michael Sheen to star in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more