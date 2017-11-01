Bake Off winner Candice Brown, reality star Jake Quickenden and rugby player Max Evans confirmed for Dancing On Ice

Dancing on Ice has added three more celebrity contestants to its line up: Candice Brown, Jake Quickenden and Max Evans.

So far, six out of 12 celebrities to join Dancing on Ice have been announced; the first three were Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker and Kem Cetinay.

Bake Off winner Brown said: “It’s nerve wracking. I start my training today. I take my first steps on the ice later on. My friends call me Bambi on Ice and that’s just normal day to day!”

No more secrets!!! From baker to skater! So excited and nervous to get started @dancingonice Love a challenge!!! 💋 #DancingOnIce @ITV pic.twitter.com/vcBwvZvnx5 — Candice Brown (@CandiceBrown) November 1, 2017

X Factor winner and I’m a Celebrity contestant Quickenden said: “I’m terrified. I had my first training session yesterday – I was freezing! Ice is cold! But it was amazing, the coaches are unbelievable. I just feel so lucky that I’ve been asked to do it. I’m so buzzing, I can’t even explain. It’s my mums favourite!… I’ve been wearing Danielle’s tights to get used to [the lycra]!”

Rugby player Max – who is the brother of fellow rugby star and Strictly contestant Thom – said: “I haven’t done any skating since I was a kid, and this is completely different having to skate on live television. I’ve had two training sessions which have hurt my feet a lot. We’ve all had a dance, which is familiar territory, but skating is so not…”

The contestants will be dancing to impress the ice panel, consisting of skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, show favourite Jason Gardiner and one remaining judge, thought to be Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host the show after fronting it for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early next year after a three year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014.