Bake Off stars Julia and Yan took a road trip to see Flo and viewers loved their Carpool Karaoke

The Great British Bake Off fans were delighted to see this friendship grow outside the tent

Bake Off stars Julia, Yan and Flo made all our hearts melt like butter left out in a tent on a hot summer’s day. Ok, so none of them made it to the final – but they’re all winners to us after filming an amazing Carpool Karaoke together.

The “where are they now” bit at the end of the finale episode revealed that Julia Chernogorova and Chuen-Yan had been on a road trip to Liverpool to visit Flo Atkins, where they sang along to The Proclaimers song 500 Miles while using baking implements as microphones. It was glorious.

"Julia and Yan went on a road trip to visit Flo in Liverpool" I love this show so goddamn much #GBBOFinal — Stephanie Makowski (@sugarless5) November 1, 2017

The ending of bake off where they check in on what everyone is at always gets me 😭 Julia and Yan visiting Flo 💕 #GBBO2017 — S A R A – L O U 🌻 (@hello_saralou) October 31, 2017

YAN JULIA AND FLO THE DREAM TEAM #GBBOFinal — gabby 🎃 (@simonjpg) October 31, 2017

I need more of Yan, Julia and Flo doing car karaoke. I want to be part of their gang. #GBBOFinal — Lottie (@LottieDavis) October 31, 2017

In fact, Flo first shared the video back in September when her new young friends came to visit her but even if you’ve already seen it there is no way in which it is not worth watching again.

The amateur baker was persuaded to apply for the Bake Off after losing her husband – her children thought it would help her through her grief. And now look at her! She’s singing into a rolling pin!

In fact, it put some people in mind of last year’s favourite Val Stones and her road trip to Aiya Napa…

Yan and Julia's road trip to visit Flo is the best post-Bake Off revelation since Val's baking holiday to Aiya Napa #GBBO #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/8PhzzaHPii — Becki Crossley 🍂🎃✨ (@literarypanckes) October 31, 2017

Sadly we never got to see Val on her adventures… but should Channel 4 commission a Julia/Yan/Flo road trip series? Bake Off fans are keen!

After that Bake Off 'where are they now' bit I need to see a Yan/Julia/Flo road trip series. — AndecayBoolmaaargh (@AndyJBulmer) October 31, 2017