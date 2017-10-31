Everything you need to know about the singer’s one-off, intimate performance

What time is Harry Styles at the BBC on TV?

Advertisement

Harry Styles at the BBC is on Thursday 2nd November at 8pm on BBC1.

What will Styles be performing?

The former One Direction star will perform tracks from his self-titled debut album, including the song that launched his solo career, Sign of the Times.

Advertisement

In between numbers, he talks to his friend and Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw about his career to date, being a solo artist and the start of his acting career, having appeared in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed war movie Dunkirk earlier this year.