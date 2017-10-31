How to get in the audience on Strictly Come Dancing

Have you spent years staring jealously at your TV screen, wondering how the Strictly Come Dancing audience members got their seats? Are you desperate to sit beneath those giant Glitterballs and watch all the dancers take to the floor?

Here are all the details you need about how to apply for tickets:

How can I get tickets for the Strictly Christmas special?

Good news! The ballot for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is now open. You can apply any time up until the 3rd of November at 5pm, and the BBC will then assign tickets with a random draw. Filming will take place on 27th November in Elstree.

You can apply for one pair of tickets and should be available to get to the studio early. The minimum age is 14 and all under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

How can I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2017?

Sadly the main draw for free tickets to attend the Strictly 2017 live shows has already closed and the lucky winners have been informed by the BBC. However, if you are keen to find out if and when extra tickets become available for these shows, the BBC advises that you sign up for their shows email and select “entertainment” as an interest.

And keep an eye out for next year’s ballot! It’ll open in summer 2018.

How can I get tickets for It Takes Two?

Every Friday night, the BBC invites an audience of Strictly fans to the It Takes Two studio at Television Centre. Unfortunately this year’s tickets have already been allocated, but keep an eye on the website just in case.