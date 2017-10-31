Prue Leith accidentally tweets Bake Off winner

The GBBO judge shared a post revealing the winner of The Great British Bake Off final – but then quickly deleted it

Prue Leith appears to have accidentally spoiled the result of tonight’s Great British Bake Off final.

The GBBO judge – who joined the series after it moved to Channel 4 last year – sent a tweet from her social media account, confirming the winner of the baking contest.

“No one told me judging a # gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win,” she tweeted, before congratulating the victor (who we won’t name here).

Leith swiftly deleted her message, but not before eagle-eyed tweeters had spotted it, with Emma Freud among those to remind her that the final was yet to air.

Prue. Delete that. It’s on tonight!!! — emma freud (@emmafreud) October 31, 2017

PA report the GBBO judge as saying she is in “too much of a state to talk about it” with reports that she is currently in Bhutan which led to her confusion over the timing of the tweet.

It’s not the first time a Bake Off result has been accidentally revealed, with Mary Berry inadvertently letting slip that Dorret had been sent packing in week three back in 2015.

The 2017 Bake Off final is due to air tonight on Channel 4 from 8pm with Stephen, Sophie and Kate all battling it out to be crowned king or queen of the kitchen.