Newsnight’s Ian Katz to become new Channel 4 creative head

Newsnight’s Ian Katz to become new Channel 4 creative head

Katz has landed Jay Hunt’s old job, according to well-placed sources

Ian Katz - BBC - BD

Newsnight editor Ian Katz has defied expectations to land Jay Hunt’s job in charge of Channel 4’s programmes, according to senior sources close to the recruitment process.

Katz, a former deputy editor of the Guardian, is due to be confirmed by the broadcaster shortly, it is understood.

The appointment will surprise many in broadcasting given Katz’s relatively brief experience in the industry. He became Newsnight editor in  2013.

Other front runners for the post were thought to include BBC3 controller Damian Kavanagh and Hunt’s deputy Ralph Lee.

…more follows

Ben Dowell

Ben has worked as a professional journalist specialising in TV and the arts for nearly twenty years writing for Stage newspaper, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Times, The Guardian, Evening Standard, Broadcast, Independent and the New Statesman where he wrote a column.

Sarah Lancashire in Kiri (C4 - BD)

Exclusive First look at Sarah Lancashire in new Jack Thorne drama Kiri

(Getty, TL)

Did Adam Driver just leak a major Star Wars spoiler?

Ian Katz - BBC - BD
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

