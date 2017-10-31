Newsnight’s Ian Katz to become new Channel 4 creative head

Katz has landed Jay Hunt’s old job, according to well-placed sources

Newsnight editor Ian Katz has defied expectations to land Jay Hunt’s job in charge of Channel 4’s programmes, according to senior sources close to the recruitment process.

Katz, a former deputy editor of the Guardian, is due to be confirmed by the broadcaster shortly, it is understood.

The appointment will surprise many in broadcasting given Katz’s relatively brief experience in the industry. He became Newsnight editor in 2013.

Other front runners for the post were thought to include BBC3 controller Damian Kavanagh and Hunt’s deputy Ralph Lee.

…more follows