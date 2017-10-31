Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
“Mortified” Prue Leith apologises for revealing Bake Off winner early

“Mortified” Prue Leith apologises for revealing Bake Off winner early

The GBBO judge accidentally tweeted the final's result from a "different time zone"

Getty, SL

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith said she is “mortified” and “so so sorry” for revealing the winner of tonight’s show.

Advertisement

Leith said in her apology on Twitter that she was in “a different time zone” when accidentally posting who won the competition this morning. PA report that Leith is currently in Bhutan, by the Himalayas, which is six hours ahead of GMT.

In a now-deleted tweet from earlier today, Leith said, “No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win,” before congratulating the champ (we won’t reveal who here).

The 2017 Bake Off final is due to air on Channel 4 tonight from 8pm with the final round of showstoppers seeing Stephen, Sophie and Kate all battling it out to be crowned king or queen of the kitchen.

Advertisement

Vote for who YOU want to win The Great British Bake Off here

Tags

Radio Times Staff

Latest news

Claire and Jamie Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 (Sony)

7 things to expect in Outlander season 3 episode 8

Strictly jo clifton

Joanne Clifton is unimpressed with Strictly’s Halloween Week: “The judging was all over the place”

Everything The Great British Bake Off

Getty, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

144939.9e448178-d25a-443a-a383-2c509153cbc1

New Bake Off judge Prue Leith reveals she thought twice about replacing Mary Berry

Kate Lyon (RT shoot Richard Grassie, EH)

The Great British Bake Off 2017 final: Kate reveals she only started baking two years ago

(Radio Times Shoot wk44 2017, TL)

The Great British Bake Off 2017 final: Steven reveals how he kept his appearance secret

illusion-cake

The Great British Bake Off 2017 final: Sophie reveals how life in the army prepared her for baking success

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more