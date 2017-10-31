Love Island’s Kem Cetinay joins Dancing on Ice 2018 line-up

The reality star is the third contestant to be unveiled for the series

Kem Cetinay – yes, Kem from Love Island – is the next celeb confirmed for the Dancing on Ice rink.

The winner of this year’s series of the ITV2 sun-soaked reality competition will be swapping his flip-flops for ice skates in next year’s competition.

The news was announced on the Dancing on Ice’s Instagram story, with the message “It’s [Kem Cetinay], 100% our type on ice”.

Kem said: “I still can’t believe I’m going to be on Dancing on Ice! Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be strapping on a pair of skates and dancing in some lycra. Anyone who knows me will know how competitive I am, so I’m going to work very hard to stay on my feet! I can’t wait to get my skates on.”

He’ll be joining Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent, singer Cheryl Baker and 10 other celebs skating to impress the expert panel, consisting of skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, show favourite Jason Gardiner and one remaining judge, thought to be Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host Dancing on Ice after fronting it for six years between 2006 and 2011.

The contest is returning to ITV early next year after a three-year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014.