EastEnders: Lauren and Abi get covered in Steven’s ashes during Halloween fight

But will Lauren now find out about Abi's pregnancy?

Lauren and Abi Branning have come to blows in tonight’s EastEnders, with both sisters ending up covered in Steven Beale’s ashes.

A Halloween horror saw the pair go to war when Abi confessed to an affair with Steven after Lauren caught her wearing her wedding dress.

In a macabre showdown, Abi admitted her love for her sister’s boyfriend, revealed that Steven had been keeping tabs on Lauren using spyware and that she’d known all along that he wasn’t suffering with an inoperable brain tumour.

But the final straw for Lauren came when she discovered that Abi was still in possession of Steven’s ashes.

Giving her sis a slap across the face, Lauren then tried to flush Mr Beale’s remains down the toilet, only for the powdery residue to go flying everywhere.

However, Abi is still keeping one secret under wraps: the fact that she’s also expecting Steven’s baby. But EastEnders fans can expect Lauren to discover the truth in Thursday’s episode of the BBC1 soap.

Steven Beale did, of course, lose his life in the aftermath of the recent fire at Beales’ restaurant.

Speaking to OK! magazine recently, actor Aaron Sidwell questioned the decision to have his character killed off:

“I feel sorry for Adam Woodyatt [Ian]. I think he’s still digesting the news,” said the star. “Killing off another one of his on-screen children seemed like an odd decision, but the writers assured us there is a bigger picture. Time will tell if it was the right thing to do.”

