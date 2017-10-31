Accessibility Links

Cheryl Baker is the second celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2018

The Bucks Fizz singer has joined ITV's revived skating competition

(GETTY, TL)

Cheryl Baker has become the second celebrity to join the cast of Dancing on Ice 2018.

The singer – who won the Eurovision Song Contest with Bucks Fizz in 1981 – will be one of 12 famous(ish) faces skating to impress the expert panel, consisting of skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, show favourite Jason Gardiner and one remaining judge, thought to be Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Baker will be joining Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent, the first contestant unveiled for next year’s show.

Baker confirmed the news during an appearance live on today’s Lorraine, where she said she’s already taken a tumble on the ice: “I started training yesterday … I’ve fallen over a couple of times!”

Baker also revealed she’s not a complete novice to the rink, having briefly taken up skating at the age of 12. But that’s done nothing to calm her for the upcoming competition: “As of yesterday, I am feeling nervous. [In training] I was told to do all these movements and go on one leg – I thought ‘I can’t do that!’”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host the show after fronting it for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early next year after a three-year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014.

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Everything Dancing on Ice

(GETTY, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

