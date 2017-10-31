Bake Off 2017 final viewers aren’t quite as excited after THAT spoiler

Could everyone get over Prue Leith's Halloween horror tweet?

The Great British Bake Off 2017 final was weird, and not just because it aired on Halloween.

After poor Prue Leith accidentally revealed the winner on Twitter earlier in the day – she immediately deleted the message, but it was too late – fans watching at home who had seen the spoiler weren’t quite as excited about discovering who won.

Viewers took to Twitter during the episode to talk about what it was like to watch while already knowing who triumphed.

Well time to watch the final and pretend to be surprised at the result🙄🙄 #GBBOFinal #GBBO — 🎃The Gazzadook👹 (@GaryPaddy1074) October 31, 2017

Prue: 'I woke up this morning so excited'. Me: Same, and then I saw Prue's Tweet… #GBBOFinal — Dan Jones (@DanJones12151) October 31, 2017

#GBBOFinal I wonder who wins? I haven't got a pru 😂😂😂 — lew lew (@lewisjwheeler) October 31, 2017

That said, some people had successfully managed to avoid the spoiler and were excited to see what would happen.

GBBO final managed to swerve any spoilers #GBBOFinal #GBBO — nicola titherington (@NicMMoore) October 31, 2017

Although spoiler-free fans knew it would be dangerous to go online, just in case they saw a message that let the cat out of the bag.

When you want to see all the gifs about #GBBOFinal but you're worried someone will ruin the result for you pic.twitter.com/7Fff0nFZ3u — James MacLeod (@jimmcquad) October 31, 2017

Not reading anything but had to mention. IM SO STRESSED!!!! #GBBOFinal — Katharine W-R (@kwelbyroberts) October 31, 2017

Even the official Bake Off Twitter account got in on the act.

When you find out a spoiler for your favourite show… #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/s0kC2n2Peh — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 31, 2017

So that’s OK right, if we can all laugh about it and tune in anyway? After all, Bake Off has never really been about the winning has it?

And you never know, it could all be a sneaky double bluff…