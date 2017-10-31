Accessibility Links

Bake Off 2017 final viewers aren’t quite as excited after THAT spoiler

Could everyone get over Prue Leith's Halloween horror tweet?

The Great British Bake Off 2017 final was weird, and not just because it aired on Halloween.

After poor Prue Leith accidentally revealed the winner on Twitter earlier in the day – she immediately deleted the message, but it was too late – fans watching at home who had seen the spoiler weren’t quite as excited about discovering who won.

Viewers took to Twitter during the episode to talk about what it was like to watch while already knowing who triumphed.

That said, some people had successfully managed to avoid the spoiler and were excited to see what would happen.

Although spoiler-free fans knew it would be dangerous to go online, just in case they saw a message that let the cat out of the bag.

Even the official Bake Off Twitter account got in on the act.

So that’s OK right, if we can all laugh about it and tune in anyway? After all, Bake Off has never really been about the winning has it?

And you never know, it could all be a sneaky double bluff…

