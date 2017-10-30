The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch had a magical reunion

Melissa Joan Hart shared Instagram photos of her and the gang

Melissa Joan Hart and the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch have had a reunion and it was magical.

The star of the hit comedy, which ran from 1997 to 2003, posted a number of pics on Instagram of her and her fellow cast mates catching up during a recent LA Comic Con panel.

#Repost @nate.richert ・・・ Reunited. ….. And it feels so good… #sabrinatheteenagewitch #castreunion #lacc17 A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Nate Richert, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Soleil Moon Frye, David Lascher, Elisa Donovan and Nick Bakay joined Hart to reminisce about the show.

The cast of #sabrinatheteenagewitch back together for the day at #LAComicCon. @alimiballard @nate.richert @bethabroderick @carolinerhea4real @moonfrye @reddonovan @dlasch27 #NickBakay. Missing some of our friends but having fun catching up after 20 years. A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

One of my favorite people… @alimiballard #quizmaster #sabrinatheteenagewitch A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Love these peeps! #framily #sabrinatheteenagewitch @stanleecomiccon @alimiballard @bethabroderick @dahnelledior @reddonovan @nate.richert A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Joining Hart on stage and after the show was Bakay, who voiced her beloved cat Salem throughout the series’ run.

American network CW is going to launch The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a companion show to teen drama Riverdale, but it is set to have much darker undertones than the original 90s version – and sadly won’t feature the same cast.