The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch had a magical reunion

Melissa Joan Hart shared Instagram photos of her and the gang

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Getty, EH)

Melissa Joan Hart and the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch have had a reunion and it was magical.

The star of the hit comedy, which ran from 1997 to 2003, posted a number of pics on Instagram of her and her fellow cast mates catching up during a recent LA Comic Con panel.

Nate Richert, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Soleil Moon Frye, David Lascher, Elisa Donovan and Nick Bakay joined Hart to reminisce about the show.

Joining Hart on stage and after the show was Bakay, who voiced her beloved cat Salem throughout the series’ run.

American network CW is going to launch The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a companion show to teen drama Riverdale, but it is set to have much darker undertones than the original 90s version – and sadly won’t feature the same cast.

