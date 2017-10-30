Benedict Cumberbatch spotted filming new TV drama Melrose in Glasgow

The actor's been photoed shooting new drama Melrose around a New York set in Scotland

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch has been spotted filming on a New York street – in Glasgow.

The Scottish city centre was transformed to resemble the Big Apple for new TV drama Melrose, with the Doctor Strange actor seen jumping out of an American-style yellow cab on Sunday.

I spy with my little eye Benedict Cumberbatch filming in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/tq7zeQIxjS — Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) October 29, 2017

I JUST SAW BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH FILMING OMFG how MANY YEARS have I waited pic.twitter.com/qUNzjG8LSK — molly (@mollyycobain) October 29, 2017

Glasgow’s turned into the Big Apple 🇺🇸🚕…filming underway on St Vincent St for new Benedict Cumberbatch series pic.twitter.com/VqW4BssfYO — David Farrell (@DavidJ_Farrell) October 29, 2017

The Sky Atlantic adaptation of the classic Edward St Aubyn novels will see Cumberbatch play playboy Patrick Melrose, a man who turns to substance abuse to erase haunting childhood memories. Asked in 2013 if he could play any literary character ever, Cumberbatch shared in a Reddit Q&A that it would be Melrose.

Each episode of the five-part series will be based on a different book and will take place over a few intense days in Melrose’s life, from the South of France in the 60s via 80s New York to early-2000s Britain.

But however promising the drama sounds, it may take a while before some Glaswegians come round to the idea…

When #benedictcumberbatch f**ks up your bus route 🙁 — Marian M (@munkyfaz) October 29, 2017

Cannot believe Benedict Cumberbatch has caused my bus to be diverted how unthoughful can he be — sarah (@sa_rahscott) October 29, 2017

So HBO are filming some Benedict Cumberbatch show in Glasgow and I’m now in traffic. That’s going to be some excuse for being late to work — Christopher クリスチャン (@chrisfauxfur) October 29, 2017

Is there any street in Glasgow Benedict Cumberbatch isn't filming on 😂 — James McElvar (@James_McElvar) October 29, 2017

No premiere date has yet been set for Melrose.