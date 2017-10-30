Accessibility Links

Benedict Cumberbatch spotted filming new TV drama Melrose in Glasgow

The actor's been photoed shooting new drama Melrose around a New York set in Scotland

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch has been spotted filming on a New York street – in Glasgow.

The Scottish city centre was transformed to resemble the Big Apple for new TV drama Melrose, with the Doctor Strange actor seen jumping out of an American-style yellow cab on Sunday.

The Sky Atlantic adaptation of the classic Edward St Aubyn novels will see Cumberbatch play playboy Patrick Melrose, a man who turns to substance abuse to erase haunting childhood memories. Asked in 2013 if he could play any literary character ever, Cumberbatch shared in a Reddit Q&A that it would be Melrose.

Each episode of the five-part series will be based on a different book and will take place over a few intense days in Melrose’s life, from the South of France in the 60s via 80s New York to early-2000s Britain.

But however promising the drama sounds, it may take a while before some Glaswegians come round to the idea…

No premiere date has yet been set for Melrose.

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

