Who are The Cutkelvins? Meet the X Factor Scottish family trio

The X Factor 2017 acts: The Cutkelvins (Jay, Sheereen and Kyle Cutkelvin)

Twitter: TheCutkelvins,@shereencutty(Sheereen), @06Cutkelvin (Jay)

Age: 20 (Shereen), 23 (Kyle), 24 (Jay)

From: Lanark, Scotland

Bio: Yes, this Scottish trio are actually family – the two brothers and sister are actually from a group of six siblings.

And you may have already heard Sheereen before: she was a member of Neon Jungle, a girl group who had a number four hit with the song Braveheart back in 2014. The group also performed with Taylor Swift in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in the US back in 2013. However, the group didn’t last and they split in 2015.

What did The Cutkelvins sing at their first audition?

The Cutkelvins nabbed four giant yeses from the judging panel with their upbeat cover of Beyoncé and Naughty Boy’s Runnin’. And not only that: Simon also compared the group to the Black Eyed Peas.

How did The Cutkelvins get through to Judges Houses?

The trio wowed the Judges at the Boot Camp stage with their modern spin on Kool & The Gang’s Get Down On It.

That performance sent them into the Six Chair Challenge where the group performed Robin S’s Show Me Love to a cheering crowd. Simon then showed some of his own loving, offering the band a spot at Judges Houses. Louis even branded them “the future”.

