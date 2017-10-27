Pat Phelan topples Richard Hillman to be named Coronation Street’s greatest villain of all time

Weatherfield's twisted builder knocked Richard "Norman Bates with a briefcase" Hillman off the top spot in a poll of RadioTimes.com readers

He may have driven the Platt family into the canal after embarking on a serial killing spree but when it comes to being nasty Richard Hillman has nothing on Weatherfield’s Pat Phelan.

That’s the verdict from RadioTimes.com readers who have declared that the twisted and vengeful builder – who has just added Vinny Ashford to his list of captives – is the nastiest piece of work ever to walk Coronation Street’s famous cobbles.

39.5% of readers polled said that Phelan – who coerced Anna Windass into having sex with him, defrauded his neighbours, kidnapped Andy and let Les Dennis’s Michael Rodwell die from a heart attack in a muddy puddle – was the long-running soap’s greatest villain.

“I was delighted to even be mentioned alongside the fantastically bad Richard Hillman (Brian Capron), the dangerously devilish Jez Quigley (Lee Boardman) and the brooding bad boy that was Alan Bradley (Mark Eden) along with many other worthy candidates, let alone come out top in the RT poll,” said actor Connor McIntyre.

“I would like to thank everyone who voted, regardless of who they voted for. Richard Hillman has been the benchmark for Corrie badness for the longest time, so I feel honoured that the torch has been passed on to Pat Phelan.”

Capron’s Hillman – who left Duggie Ferguson for dead, slapped his ex-wife over the head with a spade, tried to off Audrey Roberts, battered Emily Bishop, murdered Maxine Peacock and attempted to drown the entire Platt clan in the canal – came second with 28.6% of the vote, while Eden’s Bradley, who terrorised Rita until he was famously hit by a tram and killed in Blackpool, was third with 4.5%.

Drug dealer Jez Quigley – who famously clashed with Steve McDonald – tied for fourth position with resident troublemaker Tracy Barlow: they both nabbed 4.1% of the vote.

The recently convicted Nathan Curtis – who groomed young Bethany Platt – took sixth place, Tony Gordon (who killed his ex brother-in-law Liam) finished in seventh, while Callum Logan, Kirsty Soames and John Stape rounded out the Top 10.

You can see the full results of the poll below.

Coronation Street’s Top Ten Villains of All Time – as voted for by RadioTimes.com readers:

1. Pat Phelan

2. Richard Hillman

3. Alan Bradley

4. Jez Quigley

4. Tracy Barlow

6. Nathan Curtis

7. Tony Gordon

8. Callum Logan

9. Kirsty Soames

10. John Stape