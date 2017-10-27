Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
First-look clip from Bryan Cranston’s Electric Dreams episode Human Is

First-look clip from Bryan Cranston’s Electric Dreams episode Human Is

Meet Silas, an emotionally abusive and cold-hearted military commander from the planet Terra

Bryan Cranston in Electric Dreams

Bryan Cranston is a real piece of work in a tense teaser clip for Electric Dreams episode Human Is.

Advertisement

The Channel 4 sci-fi anthology show stars Breaking Bad’s Cranston as a colonel called Silas who is emotionally abusive towards his wife Vera (Game of Thrones’ Essie Davis). Their planet, Terra, is running out of one vital resource: air.

Silas and Vera’s boss General Olin is planning to raid Rexor IV to save their own planet – at the expense of the Rexorians.

Vera is deeply troubled by the destruction of another species. But as they argue over breakfast, it becomes clear that Cranston’s character is cold-hearted and cruel, with absolute loyalty only to the state. Who will win this battle of wills?

Advertisement

Electric Dreams episode Human Is airs on Sunday 29th October on Channel 4 at 9pm

Tags

Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Writer, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Strictly judges 2017

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Sean Astin and Winona Ryder in Stranger Things (Netflix, HF)

Did you spot the amazing Goonies reference in Stranger Things 2?

Everything Electric Dreams

Bryan Cranston in Electric Dreams
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

human-is-bryan-cranston

When is the next Electric Dreams on TV?

Electric Dreams

How close is Electric Dreams episode Real Life to Philip K Dick’s original story?

Electric Dreams episode Real Life

Meet the cast of Ronald D Moore’s Electric Dreams episode Real Life

140090.163d36fe-0583-47bc-8edc-ccc0e5bfe047

Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham completes Channel 4's incredible Electric Dreams cast

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more