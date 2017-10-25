Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Victoria viewers were in floods of tears after the finale’s unexpected death

Victoria viewers were in floods of tears after the finale’s unexpected death

The historical drama never fails to tug on heartstrings

VICTORIA_EPISODE6_01

The finale of Victoria series two left viewers heartbroken after a beloved character was killed off.

Advertisement

*Spoilers for Victoria season 2 to follow*

Edward Drummond, sidekick to Prime Minister Robert Peel, whose blossoming love affair with Lord Alfred Paget had captured many fans’ hearts, was shot and killed after heroically stepping in front of a bullet destined for the PM.

His tragic death was particularly upsetting for many fans who had been elated to see Drummond and Paget share a passionate kiss on last week’s episode. Check out some outpourings of grief on Twitter below.

While Drummond was indeed shot, it didn’t quite go down as depicted in ITV’s Victoria. Find out the full story – and actor Leo Suter’s views on his Victoria departure – here.

While a third series has yet to be confirmed, Jenna Coleman’s Queen Victoria will be back for a Christmas Special later on this year.

Advertisement

Victoria returns later this year with the 2017 Christmas special on ITV

Tags

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

Latest news

Jason Gardiner on Dancing on Ice

Is Jason Gardiner returning to Dancing on Ice? New judging line-up likely to feature 'one old and one new face'

Carrie Fisher as General Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, JG)

The Last Jedi director teases Carrie Fisher’s final scenes in Star Wars: “Emotional, intense, joyful”

Everything Victoria

Screen Shot 2017-10-09 at 08.43.32
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Victoria Series 2 Sad

What was the most heartbreaking moment of Victoria series two?

Queen of Sunday night? Jenna Coleman is set to reign supreme in ITV's Victoria

119233

Jenna Coleman just shared the most adorable photo of her and Rufus Sewell in Victoria

130385.b04a134f-5176-4f21-bc38-7b13609f97b1

Victoria series 2 begins filming with first images from the set

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more