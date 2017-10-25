The Crown producers to create new sci-fi series Origin for YouTube

Left Bank Pictures will produce a new original series for YouTube Red, the online video site's pay subscription service

The producers behind Netflix’s regal drama The Crown are set to create a new sci-fi series for YouTube.

The ten-episode series, called Origin, will be released on YouTube Red in 2018, YouTube’s nascent paid membership service.

The project brings together multiple international producers. Left Bank Pictures, the company behind The Crown, will join forces with production company Midnight Radio to create the new series, along with China International Television Corporation and Sony Pictures Television.

The series is written by up-and-coming writer Mika Watkins, a screenwriter who has worked on Stan Lee’s Lucky Man for Sky 1. The story focuses on a group of strangers who find themselves stranded on a spacecraft bound for a distant planet.

“Mika is an exceptional new voice and we are excited to bring her first major project to the screen with our friends at YouTube Red,” said Andy Harries, Chief Executive Officer, Left Bank Pictures.

YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels added, “We are excited to be in business with the legendary producers at Left Bank Pictures and Midnight Radio, and talented new writer, Mika Watkins. They are exceptional storytellers who have created groundbreaking programming, and we are already drawn into the mysterious and captivating world in Origin.”

She added, “Sci-fi and action adventure are huge on YouTube, and our audience will be intrigued by the unexpected plot twists and turns in this bold, studio-quality thriller.”

YouTube Red allows subscribers to watch YouTube videos ad-free as well as ‘Original’ series and movies available only to subscribers. Currently the service is only available in the US, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

This isn’t the service’s first ‘Original’ series, although none of its shows are currently available to watch in full in the UK.

Reports earlier this year suggested that YouTube Red’s rollout in the UK in 2017 was hampered due to rights issues.