Meet Apprentice candidate Bushra Shaikh: “In the words of Destiny’s Child, I’m an independent woman””

Meet the determined owner of a luxury clothing range for Muslim women

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Bushra Shaikh

Age: 34

Occupation: Owner, Clothing Company

Lives: Surrey

Twitter: @Bushra1Shaikh

Most ridiculous quote: “I don’t think I’ve come across anyone who hasn’t bought anything from me”

Who is Bushra Shaikh?

Apparently inspired by Coco Chanel, Bushra is the owner and a designer of a luxury clothing range for women, iiLA (Inspired Luxury Apparel) and previously owned Durzee Tailoring London, which was dissolved last year.

Her Twitter profile says she’s Mummy to “3 rug rats”.

What can we expect from Bushra?

She says she’s incredibly determined to win the process, claiming: “I’ve been raised not to be a pushover – in the words of Destiny’s Child, I’m an independent woman.”

