How to apply for The Great British Bake Off 2018

Online applications for Bake Off 2018 on Channel 4 are already open – do you have what it takes to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith?

The Great British Bake Off 2017 is fast coming to a close, but the show is already looking for a fresh batch of bakers to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Any budding bakers (or friend of a budding baker on their behalf) can now apply to be a contestant on the show’s ninth series in 2018 via its website, email or post.

The egg timer’s ticking: applications close on Sunday 7th January 2018.

If you’re thinking of applying then it may be best to start now as the application form is crazily long. Be prepared to describe your style of baking in an “imaginative” way, divulge your most challenging experience with a meringue and post five pictures of your best bakes demonstrating a “range of baking disciplines”.

Full details about the application form are here.

Remember, only amateur bakers can take part in Bake Off – you’re not allowed to apply if you’ve “ever worked full-time as a baker, cook or chef.”

Plus, you must not have “any catering NVQ and/or any other qualification in baking, cooking, food production, food preparation or catering, unless acquired over 10 years ago”. And just to keep things fair, you can only send in one application at a time.

Filming is expected to take place between April and July 2018, with the exact dates still to be confirmed.

