Watch the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix Western series Godless
The Ocean's Eleven director has turned his attention to the Wild West, with stars Jack O'Connell and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery in the firing line
Steven Soderbergh, the multi-billion dollar grossing director behind Ocean’s Eleven and Magic Mike, is launching a new limited series on Netflix next month – and you can watch the full trailer below.
Godless stars Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, Jack O’Connell and Jeff Daniels, and centres around a Wild West town in the 1800s that is run by women.
Check out the action-packed trailer below:
O’Connell stars as Roy Goode, an outlaw on the run from his former gang – which is led by Daniels’ Frank Griffin. Goode seeks refuge with hardened widow Alice Fletcher (Dockery) in the isolated, female-governed mining town of La Belle, New Mexico. When word spreads that Griffin and his crew are on the way, the women prepare themselves for a fiery battle.
Godless is set for a seven-episode run, which will be available on Netflix from 22nd November.