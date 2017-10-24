Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Watch the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix Western series Godless

Watch the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix Western series Godless

The Ocean's Eleven director has turned his attention to the Wild West, with stars Jack O'Connell and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery in the firing line

Michelle Dockery, Godless (Netflix, BA)

Steven Soderbergh, the multi-billion dollar grossing director behind Ocean’s Eleven and Magic Mike, is launching a new limited series on Netflix next month – and you can watch the full trailer below.

Advertisement

Godless stars Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, Jack O’Connell and Jeff Daniels, and centres around a Wild West town in the 1800s that is run by women.

Check out the action-packed trailer below:

O’Connell stars as Roy Goode, an outlaw on the run from his former gang – which is led by Daniels’ Frank Griffin. Goode seeks refuge with hardened widow Alice Fletcher (Dockery) in the isolated, female-governed mining town of La Belle, New Mexico. When word spreads that Griffin and his crew are on the way, the women prepare themselves for a fiery battle.

Advertisement

Godless is set for a seven-episode run, which will be available on Netflix from 22nd November.

Tags

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

Latest news

Eleven eating Eggos in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

What happened in Stranger Things? Here’s how season one ended

Stranger Things 2 poster (Netflix, JG)

Who is Roman in Stranger Things 2?

Everything Godless

Michelle Dockery, Godless (Netflix, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

133612.7c5ef2b7-b4dd-4446-8da4-38e2b885aa65

Do Marvel’s Netflix superhero series share a secret symmetry with the main movies?

138556.b4c0c3a4-8e84-44c0-86d9-c2208efbb739

On demand New on Netflix UK in June 2017

112070

What should I watch next on Netflix?

87916

Vimeo follows in Netflix and Amazon’s footsteps announcing first slate of original shows

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more