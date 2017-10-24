New on Netflix UK in November 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

Original Oscar hopeful Mudbound, Marvel's The Punisher, Steven Soderbergh's Godless, Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It series and many more arrive this month

It’s another busy month at Netflix, with a load of Original series set to debut in Stranger Things‘ wake in November.

First up, the streaming service will be looking to replicate the success of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale with a six-art adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s period drama Alias Grace.

There’s also the second season of Maria Bamford’s Lady Dynamite, a hilarious and affecting look at her real-life struggles with mental illness. Then, on 17th November, Marvel’s The Punisher arrives to avenge the murders of his family.

There are some fantastic new and classic films arriving, including Netflix’s Oscar hopeful Mudbound, which takes a look at race relations in rural America in the wake of World War II, and Weiner, a scarcely believable documentary following former US congressman Anthony Weiner (the husband of Hilary Clinton advisor Huma Abedin) in the wake of a major sex scandal which forced him out of office.

Here is everything coming to Netflix UK in November 2017.

Wednesday 1st November

Elle Chilling revenge drama starring the magnificent Isabelle Huppert

The Pink Panther (1963) Peter Sellers stars as the world’s most inept detective in this classic

From Dusk ‘Til Dawn A grindhouse pastiche from the minds of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, starring a fresh-faced George Clooney

When Harry Met Sally The definitive romcom

Black Hawk Down Ridley Scott’s visceral epic set in war-torn Somalia

Weiner (2016) A jaw-dropping fly-on-the-wall documentary following US Congressman Anthony Weiner directly after a scandal forces him out of office

Friday 3rd November

6 Days Jamie Bell and Mark Strong star in the film telling the story of the six-day hostage crisis in London 1980

Alias Grace Margaret Atwood adaptation following a young Irish immigrant convicted of murder in the 1840s

Tuesday 7th November

The Sinner: Season 1 Jessica Biel stars as a deranged mother who commits an act of public violence and is thrown into the clink

Wednesday 8th November

La La Land The almost-Oscar Best Picture winner is a fun sing-along

Friday 10th November

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 Comedian Maria Bamford’s own Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sunday 12th November

Girl With a Pearl Earring Scarlett Johansson’s heartbreaking portrayal of Johannes Vermeer’s muse

Friday 17th November

Marvel’s The Punisher Vengeful comic book caper

Mudbound Period drama set in the Deep South following WWII, starring Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story of Jim Carey & Andy Kaufman With a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton A documentary which shows how Jim Carrey method-acted his way into the mind of oddball comic Andy Kaufman

Tuesday 21st November

Saving Capitalism Former US government minister turned author Robert Reich investigates the flaws of the current economic system

John Wick Keanu Reeves kicks some ass

Wednesday 22nd November

Godless Steven Soderbergh’s western series set in a female-dominated town in New Mexico. Stars Jack O’Connell and Jeff Daniels

Hacksaw Ridge The true story of WWII pacifist Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield)

Thursday 23rd November

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 Spike Lee has turned his first joint into a TV series

Friday 24th November

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 11th season of the Canadian mockumentary series