New on Netflix UK in November 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon
Original Oscar hopeful Mudbound, Marvel's The Punisher, Steven Soderbergh's Godless, Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It series and many more arrive this month
It’s another busy month at Netflix, with a load of Original series set to debut in Stranger Things‘ wake in November.
First up, the streaming service will be looking to replicate the success of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale with a six-art adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s period drama Alias Grace.
There’s also the second season of Maria Bamford’s Lady Dynamite, a hilarious and affecting look at her real-life struggles with mental illness. Then, on 17th November, Marvel’s The Punisher arrives to avenge the murders of his family.
There are some fantastic new and classic films arriving, including Netflix’s Oscar hopeful Mudbound, which takes a look at race relations in rural America in the wake of World War II, and Weiner, a scarcely believable documentary following former US congressman Anthony Weiner (the husband of Hilary Clinton advisor Huma Abedin) in the wake of a major sex scandal which forced him out of office.
Here is everything coming to Netflix UK in November 2017.
Wednesday 1st November
Elle Chilling revenge drama starring the magnificent Isabelle Huppert
The Pink Panther (1963) Peter Sellers stars as the world’s most inept detective in this classic
From Dusk ‘Til Dawn A grindhouse pastiche from the minds of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, starring a fresh-faced George Clooney
When Harry Met Sally The definitive romcom
Black Hawk Down Ridley Scott’s visceral epic set in war-torn Somalia
Weiner (2016) A jaw-dropping fly-on-the-wall documentary following US Congressman Anthony Weiner directly after a scandal forces him out of office
Friday 3rd November
6 Days Jamie Bell and Mark Strong star in the film telling the story of the six-day hostage crisis in London 1980
Alias Grace Margaret Atwood adaptation following a young Irish immigrant convicted of murder in the 1840s
Tuesday 7th November
The Sinner: Season 1 Jessica Biel stars as a deranged mother who commits an act of public violence and is thrown into the clink
Wednesday 8th November
La La Land The almost-Oscar Best Picture winner is a fun sing-along
Friday 10th November
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 Comedian Maria Bamford’s own Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sunday 12th November
Girl With a Pearl Earring Scarlett Johansson’s heartbreaking portrayal of Johannes Vermeer’s muse
Friday 17th November
Marvel’s The Punisher Vengeful comic book caper
Mudbound Period drama set in the Deep South following WWII, starring Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story of Jim Carey & Andy Kaufman With a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton A documentary which shows how Jim Carrey method-acted his way into the mind of oddball comic Andy Kaufman
Tuesday 21st November
Saving Capitalism Former US government minister turned author Robert Reich investigates the flaws of the current economic system
John Wick Keanu Reeves kicks some ass
Wednesday 22nd November
Godless Steven Soderbergh’s western series set in a female-dominated town in New Mexico. Stars Jack O’Connell and Jeff Daniels
Hacksaw Ridge The true story of WWII pacifist Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield)
Thursday 23rd November
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 Spike Lee has turned his first joint into a TV series
Friday 24th November
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 11th season of the Canadian mockumentary series