Everything you need to know about the new BBC drama following Robert Catesby's conspiracy to blow up the Houses of parliament, starring Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington

What time is Gunpowder on TV?

The explosive new drama begins 9.10pm Saturday 20th October on BBC1

What’s it about?

The historical drama follows the story of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot – the one where Guy Fawkes tried to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

Who’s in the cast?

The show is led by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. But he’s not playing Guy Fawkes (who was actually just the fall guy for the operation), but Robert Catesby, the real mastermind of the plot. The famous Fawkes is instead portrayed by Downton Abbey’s Tom Cullen.

Lord of the Rings star Liv Tyler plays Anne Vaux and Mark Gatiss takes on the role of Robert Cecil.

You can find out full details about the cast here.

Does Kit Harington have a personal connection to the story?

Funny you should ask: turns out that the actor is actually related to his character. Harington is an ancestor of plotter Robert Catesby on his mother’s side.

Is it any good?

Much of the excitement around this retelling of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot has centred on the presence of Game of Thrones star Kit Harington as lead rebel Robert Catesby. But though he broods beautifully, others steal the limelight at this stage, in particular Mark Gatiss in full sail as King James’s ruthless spy master Sir Robert Cecil.

The hunchbacked Cecil is set on rooting out Catholic plotters (despite being mocked as a “beagle” at James’s rather camp court) and he is helped by enforcer William Wade, a menacing turn from Shaun Dooley, with a real whiff of sulphur about him.

The stakes are high. In the opening scene, Wade turns up to search the house of Catesby’s aunt, hunting for Jesuit priests who we know are hidden behind the panelling: it’s the grimmest imaginable game of hide and seek with dire consequences if he succeeds.

And there’s worse to come: after a few scenes, you may be quaking slightly at the horror of it all. The fireworks will come later, but the fuse is lit for a very potent drama indeed.

Review by David Butcher

You can read our full preview for the series here.

Does Kit Harington think the show looks a little, you know, Game of Thrones?

Oh yes – his costume certainly reminded of his time filming the Westeros show. He told Radiotimes.com “There was a certain level of this being in a cloak and with a sword and all of that, and I thought ‘here we go again.’”