Everything you need to know about the reboot of the classic prison comedy

What time is Porridge on TV?

The sitcom continues 9.30pm Friday, BBC1

Who’s in the cast?

Kevin Bishop plays Nigel Norman Fletcher, the grandson of Ronnie Barker’s character from the original series. Dave Hill (Eastenders) plays Joe Lotterby and Catastrophe’s Mark Bonnar plays Officer Meekie.

What can I expect from this episode?

Things aren’t what they used to be – except in comedy prisons. Back in the day, “Genial” Harry Grout (as played by Peter Vaughan) would exude quiet menace and make unreasonable demands, with henchman Crusher for back-up. Now, coiled-spring Dougie Parfitt (Harry Peacock) uses tattooed muscle Scudds (Ricky Grover) to apply pressure to any poor unfortunate.

The twist in the tale is that Dougie offers Scudds’s services to Fletch (Kevin Bishop) as a reward for doing him a favour. Which allows Scudds to show the more caring side of his nature. It’s a nice wrinkle that gives Grover some fine moments, culminating in a passionate defence of his new “employer” during group therapy.

Review by Mark Braxton