Netflix UK viewers are bingeing so hard that they’re watching 13-part dramas in 24 hours

Have you ever taken down 12 hours of House of Cards in less than a day?

The binge-watching craze is showing no signs of slowing down, according to a new set of statistics released by Netflix.

If you’ve ever put away an entire series of Orange is the New Black or House of Cards – topping 12 hours each – in less than 24 hours, then you’re in good company.

Netflix has revealed that more than five million people have “binge-raced” (completed an entire series of a show in 24 hours) in 2017 so far alone. In 2013 by comparison, just 200,000 users watched a whole series in 24 hours.

For obvious reasons, the most ‘binge-raced’ shows in the UK are shorter series: Marvel’s The Defenders takes the top spot (with a total runtime of over six and a half hours), Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (runtime: six hours 10 minutes) follows in second, and Netflix Original anime The Seven Deadly Sins (nine and a half hours) nabs the bronze medal.

Fans of the streaming giants’ flagship shows House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and Marvel’s Daredevil have proven themselves to be the most determined binge-watchers, taking down all 13-episodes of each series in just one day.

At an average of over 12 hours each, that’s not a huge amount of time for sleeping, going outside, eating, or even bathroom breaks. Respect.

BBC drama Luther stands out in a list dominated by Netflix Original Series – four series of the Idris Elba crime drama are available to watch online.

Given the appetite to consume more shows in one sitting, it’s no surprise the BBC too is beginning to trial making whole series available online. Top of the Lake series two arrived on BBC iPlayer in one go earlier this year, and all three episodes of BBC1’s Gunpowder starring Kit Harington will be available to watch on iPlayer from this Saturday night.

Stranger Things meanwhile, coming in at just over six and a half hours, actually sits fairly low on the list considering the hype surrounding the show. Perhaps Stranger Things viewers prefer to savour their journeys into the Upside Down?

We’ll find out when season two lands this October whether more people take up the binge racing challenge…

Check out the 20 most binge-raced shows on Netflix UK below.

1. Marvel’s The Defenders

2. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

3. The Seven Deadly Sins

4. Santa Clarita Diet

5. Orange is the New Black

6. Luther

7. F is for Family

8. Trailer Park Boys

9. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

10. The Ranch

11. Atypical

12. Stranger Things

13. Love

14. BoJack Horseman

15. Black Mirror

16. Wet Hot American Summer

17. House of Cards

18. GLOW

19. Grace and Frankie

20. Marvel’s Daredevil