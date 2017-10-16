Everything you need to know about the Wham! singer's autobiographical documentary

What time is George Michael: Freedom on TV?

The documentary is on 9pm tonight, Channel 4.

What is George Michael: Freedom about?

George Michael was putting the finishing touches to this autobiographical documentary when he died on Christmas Day last year. So it’s become an obituary, though one with its subject very much alive at its heart, and it’s thrilling. Michael was the most magnificent pop star; he was sexy, he sang like a dream and he wrote magical, superb songs.

From the teen idol days with Wham!, through a mighty solo career, to the death from Aids of his lover Anselmo, his catastrophic falling-out with his record company Sony (“The whole thing was a complete waste of time — I regret it to this day”) and feeling comfortable with his sexuality, Michael is sharp and self-deprecating. What a loss.

Which celebs are in it?

As well as Michael, the film also contains contributions from Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Liam Gallagher, Mary J Blige and Tony Bennett.