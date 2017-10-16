Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Here’s a first look at Olly Murs on The Voice UK coaching panel

Here’s a first look at Olly Murs on The Voice UK coaching panel

Murs will replace Gavin Rossdale while Will.i.Am, Sir Tom Jones And Jennifer Hudson will keep their spinning chair spots when the series returns in 2018

Olly Murs The Voice UK

Singer Olly Murs has joined Will.i.Am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson as coaches on ITV’s next series of The Voice UK – and here’s photo evidence to prove it!

Advertisement

The X Factor runner-up and number one pop star will replace Gavin Rossdale when the blind auditions kick off in Salford.

Olly said, “I’m absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can’t wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom. I’m excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I’m in it to WIN!”

Great day spinning!! #thevoice2018 ✌🏻

A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on

After a first day of auditions, Olly said that he had a “Great day spinning!!” as he cosied up to his fellow superstars.

Emma Willis again returns to present The Voice UK after completing hosting duties on The Voice Kids in the summer.

She said, “I love this time of year because, if I’m lucky enough to get invited back, it means I get to eavesdrop in on some of the most sensational singing talent that this country has to offer whilst hanging out with the megastar coaches.

Alongside the Rossdale/Murs change, there’s also a swap backstage where last year’s finalist Jamie Miller will take over the behind-the-scenes coverage from Cel Spellman.

He said, “I’m so excited to be back, but this time on the other side watching people achieve their dreams. The Voice UK was always something so close to my heart so to return as the backstage reporter is incredible!”

Advertisement

The Voice UK returns to ITV early next year

Tags

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

George Michael freedom Faith ChrisCuffaro copy

George Michael tells his own life story in extended clip from new Channel 4 documentary

The-New-Mutants

X-Men spin-off The New Mutants IS a horror film – and there could be more on the way

Everything The Voice UK

Olly Murs The Voice UK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

44166

The Voice UK launches free online voting for series three

125094

Nobody knew who Gavin Rossdale was on The Voice last night

132984.61f28780-b37c-4742-b91c-7672814b8c1e

The Voice UK singers reckon the show is much better on ITV than it was on the BBC

68549

Is The Voice too nice?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more