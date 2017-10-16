Accessibility Links

Susan Calman asks Richard Branson for help after Strictly partner Kevin Clifton’s flight is cancelled

"Can I borrow a plane or a helicopter or a train? Just for a day. Thanks."

Susan Calman

Strictly Come Dancing fan favourite Susan Calman has appealed to billionaire Richard Branson for help after her dance partner’s flight was cancelled due to storm Ophelia.

Pro dancer Kevin Clifton was due to travel from London to Glasgow this afternoon to practise with the comedian; the duo are preparing a cha cha for this coming weekend’s Strictly live show.

But the cancellation means they will have less than three days to prepare – unless, of course, Branson – who owns Virgin Atlantic Airlines and Virgin Trains – or one of her devoted fans on Twitter, can offer a helping hand.

“Can I borrow a plane or a helicopter or a train?” she asked the entrepreneur on Twitter this morning. “Just for a day. Thanks.”

While Branson has yet to respond, a number of Strictly fans have come forward offering their help, suggesting a chain of relay-style lifts.

A #SaveKevin hashtag has started to trend on Twitter, as fans rally to get the duo back together with enough time to perfect the dance.

Will Kevin make it to Glasgow with the help of social media? We’ll have to wait and see…

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC1

