Susan Calman asks Richard Branson for help after Strictly partner Kevin Clifton’s flight is cancelled

"Can I borrow a plane or a helicopter or a train? Just for a day. Thanks."

Strictly Come Dancing fan favourite Susan Calman has appealed to billionaire Richard Branson for help after her dance partner’s flight was cancelled due to storm Ophelia.

Pro dancer Kevin Clifton was due to travel from London to Glasgow this afternoon to practise with the comedian; the duo are preparing a cha cha for this coming weekend’s Strictly live show.

But the cancellation means they will have less than three days to prepare – unless, of course, Branson – who owns Virgin Atlantic Airlines and Virgin Trains – or one of her devoted fans on Twitter, can offer a helping hand.

So @keviclifton's flight to Glasgow has already been cancelled. I'm fine though. 3 days to learn a dance is fine. No problem. pic.twitter.com/DvC60qBpDd — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 16, 2017

“Can I borrow a plane or a helicopter or a train?” she asked the entrepreneur on Twitter this morning. “Just for a day. Thanks.”

Hi @richardbranson. We met on the One Show last week. Can I borrow a plane or a helicopter or a train? Just for a day. Thanks. — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 16, 2017

While Branson has yet to respond, a number of Strictly fans have come forward offering their help, suggesting a chain of relay-style lifts.

Come on people…if we start in London we can do the trip in shifts! I’ll do the midlands section! — maria (@mumlovesrum) October 16, 2017

I'll give him a piggy back all the way. You carry on stretching. — Muriel Gray (@ArtyBagger) October 16, 2017

Get him as far as Oxfordshire and I'll shuttle him up to Manchester. — Toolie (@tooliebox) October 16, 2017

If you both set off now and make it as far as Nottingham you can use my dining room…I'll even bring down my big mirror from the bedroom — Nicky Doherty (@Ndoh71) October 16, 2017

Surely we could arrange a relay of helpful lifts up the M6? — Matthew Williamson (@DrGrobby) October 16, 2017

@SusanCalman I've got four Thermos flasks and can bake a passable cake or two in an hour so he'll be fed and watered en route — MummyBarrow (@MummyBarrow) October 16, 2017

We’re driving from Penrith to Glasgow at lunchtime ish, so if he needs a lift from there just shout! — Amy (@scifisunsets) October 16, 2017

A #SaveKevin hashtag has started to trend on Twitter, as fans rally to get the duo back together with enough time to perfect the dance.

The #savekevin hashtag is a delight. You're a delight. Strictly is the best TV show in the world and is watched by heroes. — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 16, 2017

Will Kevin make it to Glasgow with the help of social media? We’ll have to wait and see…

Exciting new episode of 24 as @keviclifton races to rescue @SusanCalman. Can he make it on time? — Annerie Hughes (@Annerie18) October 16, 2017

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC1