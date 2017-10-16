Accessibility Links

Download your EXCLUSIVE Stranger Things 2 Radio Times digital edition

Get ready for season 2 with our guide to the show everyone's talking about this Halloween

Eleven and co are back on Netflix next week, and we’re celebrating with a special bumper digital edition of Radio Times, jam packed with everything you need to know about Stranger Things season two.

Download the digital edition to get a hold of our exclusive Stranger Things cover, plus your guide to the Upside Down and fans’ theories about what secrets season two has in store.

Star Millie Bobby Brown speaks to Radio Times, and we recap season one before looking ahead to the new episodes.

Where to download the Stranger Things 2 Radio Times special edition

Stranger Things 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 27th October 2017

