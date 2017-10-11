Olly Murs joins The Voice UK coaching panel

Murs will replace Gavin Rossdale while Will.I.Am, Sir Tom Jones And Jennifer Hudson will keep their spinning chair spots when the series returns in 2018

Singer Olly Murs will join Will.I.Am, Sir Tom Jones And Jennifer Hudson as coaches on ITV’s next series of The Voice UK.

The X Factor runner-up and number one pop star will replace Gavin Rossdale when the blind auditions kick off in Salford this weekend.

Olly said, “I’m absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can’t wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom. I’m excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I’m in it to WIN!”

Emma Willis again returns to present The Voice UK after completing hosting duties on The Voice Kids in the summer.

She said, “I love this time of year because, if I’m lucky enough to get invited back, it means I get to eavesdrop in on some of the most sensational singing talent that this country has to offer whilst hanging out with the megastar coaches.

Alongside the Rossdale/Murs change, there’s also a swap backstage where last year’s finalist Jamie Miller will take over the behind-the-scenes coverage from Cel Spellman.

He said, “I’m so excited to be back, but this time on the other side watching people achieve their dreams. The Voice UK was always something so close to my heart so to return as the backstage reporter is incredible!”

The Voice UK returns to ITV early next year