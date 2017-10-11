Accessibility Links

Game of Thrones’ Kingsroad filming location to ban traffic

The real-life way to Winterfell is being closed off to all traffic – even dragons

Cars are being banned from a strip of land that doubles as the Kingsroad in Game of Thrones.

The County Antrim road in Northern Ireland will be closed off from October 30 to protect the line of trees known as the Dark Hedges.

The site by Armoy has become a major tourist attraction since it appeared in the season two opener of the HBO hit (it’s the road that Arya, Gendry and Hot Pie travel down together).

Conservationists had expressed fears that the traffic was causing damage to the trees’ roots.

Any motorist who ignores the ban could face a fine of up to £1,000. Let’s hope Jaime Lannister took a few bags of gold with him for his ride north.

