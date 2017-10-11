Bake Off fans are NOT happy about Yan leaving

The scooter scientist left the competition in Italian Week, but viewers thought that Stacey should have gone

Allora, last night’s Bake Off was a pizza history after amateur bakers took on the show’s first ever Italian week.

In the end, the bakers had to bid ciao to Yan. After a fusilli mistakes with her cocktail cannoli and Margherita technical, the scooter-riding scientist had to leave this year’s competition.

I have had the most excellent experience in the #GBBO tent. The friends I have made I hope will stay a lifetime. On to the next adventure! X — Yan Tsou (@YannyBakes) October 10, 2017

It’s safe to say viewers were not happy to see the Bake Off favourite go.

so Stacey stays but YAN LEAVES, HOW DOES THAT MAKE ANY SENSE. this is an atrocity #GBBO pic.twitter.com/6E2Nt1Kz7X — 🍂🦇C A M M I E 🦇🍂 (@vmiaee) October 10, 2017

Actual footage of me when they said Yan #GBBO pic.twitter.com/msJ6Hcjyik — Georgia (@GeorgieePorgie3) October 10, 2017

#GBBO Me with my TV when they say Yan is leaving 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/buZo8JIOLY — Elliefish/SEEING ED☄ (@lellie572) October 10, 2017

How quickly do you reckon I can get t-shirts printed with 'Don't Talk To Me Today, Yan Has Left The Bake Off'? #GBBO — Dave Nicholas (@DavidNicholas) October 11, 2017

When they announced that Yan was leaving #GBBO pic.twitter.com/tS9VrVI2jY — Emma 🍁🎃 (@emfielding30) October 11, 2017

Why? Well, firstly, we’ll never see Yan’s scooter injury fully heal…

Disappointed we will no longer be getting weekly updates on Yan's chin scrape #GBBO — Charlie Watkins (@charlesswatkins) October 10, 2017

My fave sub-plot on #GBBO is how Yan’s chin scrape is healing #GBBO2017 — Debbie Miller (@DebbieM2412) October 10, 2017

While other viewers thought that Stacey should have gone instead of Yan.

Yan left but Stacey is still in?! What the hell is going on?😭😂 #GBBO — єllєn ♡ (@EllenxDanny) October 11, 2017

Yan was robbed and I’m not okay with it and just no , Stacey hun goodbye #GBBO — Caitie (@caitiecass) October 11, 2017

But now is not the time for blame. Now is the time to remember Yan and honour her Bake Off memory in the best way we can…

In tribute to Yan I shall commute via scooter for the rest of the week #GBBO 😂 pic.twitter.com/OoBKCkQmvz — Mia Gilliam (@Miaglliam123) October 10, 2017

I’m so sad about @YannyBakes leaving #GBBO so I’m gonna get myself a scooter — asha. (@asha_n1) October 10, 2017

The Great British Bake Off continues 8pm Tuesday, C4