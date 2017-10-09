Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Liar on TV?

What time is Liar on TV?

Everything you need to know about ITV's new psychological thriller

LIAR_EPISODE1_07

What time is Liar on TV?

Advertisement

The drama continues on ITV 9pm, Monday 9th October

What’s it about?

Recently single teacher Laura Nielson is set up with Andrew Earlham, a widowed surgeon and the father of one of her students. The two enjoy a first date, but the next day rumours and accusations begin to circulate and the two find themselves entangled in a web of deceit and confusion.

Who’s in it?

Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt leads the cast as Laura Nielson, which includes Fantastic Four’s Ioan Gruffudd (as Andrew), Heartbeat’s Shelley Conn (DI Vanessa Harmon) and Safe House’s Zoe Tapper (Katy Sutcliffe). You can find out more about the cast here.

Where is ITV’s psychological thriller Liar filmed?

Advertisement

Laura’s home town doesn’t actually exist in the version we see on TV. The majority of the series is filmed in Deal on the Kent coast. You can find out the full story behind the filming locations here.

Tags

Latest news

140573.78582746-c574-4e2f-bf02-bfc79d158da5

Neighbours: Channel 5 announces new deal to continue UK broadcast

House of Commons

What time is Prime Minister’s Questions on? How can I watch on TV and online?

You might like

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd in Liar

The Missing writers ask viewers to avoid a “knee-jerk reaction” over rape storyline in new drama Liar

LIAR_EPISODE1_01

Psychological thriller Liar has potential to keep you guessing

119092

Downton's Joanne Froggatt to star with Ioan Gruffudd in ITV romantic thriller Liar

140995.24c33b66-eedf-40f1-a4ad-c13db14338ea

Downton’s Joanne Froggatt is a serious schoolteacher in first-look image from ITV thriller Liar

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more