Everything you need to know about ITV's new psychological thriller

What time is Liar on TV?

The drama continues on ITV 9pm, Monday 9th October

What’s it about?

Recently single teacher Laura Nielson is set up with Andrew Earlham, a widowed surgeon and the father of one of her students. The two enjoy a first date, but the next day rumours and accusations begin to circulate and the two find themselves entangled in a web of deceit and confusion.

Who’s in it?

Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt leads the cast as Laura Nielson, which includes Fantastic Four’s Ioan Gruffudd (as Andrew), Heartbeat’s Shelley Conn (DI Vanessa Harmon) and Safe House’s Zoe Tapper (Katy Sutcliffe). You can find out more about the cast here.

Where is ITV’s psychological thriller Liar filmed?

Laura’s home town doesn’t actually exist in the version we see on TV. The majority of the series is filmed in Deal on the Kent coast. You can find out the full story behind the filming locations here.