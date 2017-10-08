What time is Scotland v Slovenia World Cup qualifier on TV? Everything you need to know about Scotland's last qualifying match Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share on Google Plus Share on Reddit Email to a friend Sunday, 8th October 2017 at 1:00 pm Live International Football: Slovenia v Scotland Sunday 8th October Kick-off 5pm TV coverage from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event Slovenia v Scotland (Kick-off 5.00pm). Coverage of the Group F fixture, which takes place at Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share on Google Plus Share on Reddit Email to a friend Latest news This is when the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is landing Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas You might like That Dog Can Dance… but does it have the Rex Factor? Ben Fogle talks travel and Gogglebox – and wonders why EastEnders is so grim Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher to leave Andy Sugden role? Girls to air in the UK this September