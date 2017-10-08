Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

It was Brendan vs Shirley on Strictly last night - and here's whose side the majority of viewers favoured...

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

When Brendan Cole hit back at Shirley Ballas over his Tango with Charlotte Hawkins, it caused something of a divide amongst Strictly Come Dancing fans.

Advertisement

There was undeniable friction between the Head Judge and seasoned pro dancer on Saturday night’s Movie Week following the couple’s performance.

After their Tango, Shirley criticised Brendan’s partner Charlotte for displaying too much “rise and fall” in the dance.

But Brendan hit back: “There was no rise and fall”, to which Shirley suggested that he play the routine back again. He then retorted “I will, dear, I will”.

Brendan, who had a rant earlier in the week about judges’ comments aimed at himself and Charlotte, was then told by Bruno Tonioli that his comments were “disrespectful”. Crikey.

In a poll of over 1,500 RadioTimes.com readers, 54.81% of viewers were in fact on Brendan’s side, saying that he was right to call Shirley out for criticising Charlotte.

45.19%, however, disagreed and thought that Shirley was in the right in the whole fracas.

One thing’s for sure, we don’t expect Brendan will stay quiet about this on Twitter for long…

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC1.

Tags

Frances Taylor

Latest news

article_post_width_Daisy-Ridley-Star-Wars-The-Force-Awakens

This is when the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is landing

Rick in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes will die says creator Robert Kirkman

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly’s Brendan Cole hits out at reaction to Charlotte Hawkins’ performance: “laughing at another’s misfortune is disgusting”

Strictly Come Dancing Class of 2017

Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Everything you need to know about week one, from what’s happened in training to the dances

Strictly Come Dancing La La Land

EXCLUSIVE Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week to open with homage to La La Land

Strictly Come Dancing Cast

First official pictures of Strictly Come Dancing contestants and new judging line-up revealed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more