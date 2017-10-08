Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

It was Brendan vs Shirley on Strictly last night - and here's whose side the majority of viewers favoured...

When Brendan Cole hit back at Shirley Ballas over his Tango with Charlotte Hawkins, it caused something of a divide amongst Strictly Come Dancing fans.

There was undeniable friction between the Head Judge and seasoned pro dancer on Saturday night’s Movie Week following the couple’s performance.

After their Tango, Shirley criticised Brendan’s partner Charlotte for displaying too much “rise and fall” in the dance.

But Brendan hit back: “There was no rise and fall”, to which Shirley suggested that he play the routine back again. He then retorted “I will, dear, I will”.

Brendan, who had a rant earlier in the week about judges’ comments aimed at himself and Charlotte, was then told by Bruno Tonioli that his comments were “disrespectful”. Crikey.

In a poll of over 1,500 RadioTimes.com readers, 54.81% of viewers were in fact on Brendan’s side, saying that he was right to call Shirley out for criticising Charlotte.

45.19%, however, disagreed and thought that Shirley was in the right in the whole fracas.

One thing’s for sure, we don’t expect Brendan will stay quiet about this on Twitter for long…

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC1.