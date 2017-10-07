Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is England v Lithuania World Cup qualifier on TV?

What time is England v Lithuania World Cup qualifier on TV?

Everything you need to know about England's last qualifying match

webANXintfballlitheng

 Live International Football: Lithuania v England

Sunday 8th October

Kick-off 5pm

TV coverage from 4.30pm on ITV

Radio coverage from 5pm on BBC Radio 5 Live 

LFF Stadium, Vilnius

Lithuania v England (Kick-off 5.00pm). Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the concluding Group F match for both teams. England boss Gareth Southgate knows that qualification is already secured following victory over Slovenia on Thursday night, and he may use this fixture to experiment with his formation and starting XI in preparation for next summer’s tournament in Russia. With analysis from Ian Wright, Ryan Giggs and Lee Dixon, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

Advertisement

Tags

Latest news

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

Rick in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes will die says creator Robert Kirkman

Everything Live International Football

webANXintfballlitheng
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

plane

The crowd went wild when an England fan scored – with a paper plane

24606

England v Brazil: international football preview

81703

Watching robots trying to play football will make you feel a lot better about the future of humanity

113371

Does England have a Tory politician to thank for winning the World Cup in '66?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more