What time is England v Lithuania World Cup qualifier on TV?
Everything you need to know about England's last qualifying match
Live International Football: Lithuania v England
Sunday 8th October
Kick-off 5pm
TV coverage from 4.30pm on ITV
Radio coverage from 5pm on BBC Radio 5 Live
LFF Stadium, Vilnius
Lithuania v England (Kick-off 5.00pm). Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the concluding Group F match for both teams. England boss Gareth Southgate knows that qualification is already secured following victory over Slovenia on Thursday night, and he may use this fixture to experiment with his formation and starting XI in preparation for next summer’s tournament in Russia. With analysis from Ian Wright, Ryan Giggs and Lee Dixon, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.