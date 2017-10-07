Here’s who Strictly viewers think should leave in week three

‘Novelty acts’ tend to go down well in the early stages of Strictly Come Dancing and rhythmically challenged Richard Coles looked to fit the bill perfectly.

Advertisement

But despite – or indeed, because of – his entertainingly bad paso doble to the theme from Flash Gordon in Movie Week, the Rev is your pick for the chop with a landslide 45% of the vote, mirroring the view of the judges who scored him and partner Dianne Buswell the lowest this week, with just 14 points.

Charlotte Hawkins is your second choice on 19%, with Brian Conley, Ruth Langsford and Simon Rimmer making up the top five celebs you think should be shown the door.

Here are the full results…

Rev Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell 45.03% Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole 19.37% Brian Conley and Amy Dowden 10.47% Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke 9.25% Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton 4.71% Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton 3.49% Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice 2.09% Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara 1.22% Mollie King and AJ Pritchard 1.22% Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez 1.05% Joe McFadden and Katya Jones 0.87% Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse 0.52% Davood Ghadami and Nadya Bychkova 0.35% Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec 0.35%

Advertisement

Find out if the wider viewing public agree in the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday night at 7:15pm on BBC1.