When is Have I Got News for You on TV?

Everything you need to know about the satire panel show

What time is Have I Got News for You on TV?

Series 54 of the show begins 9pm Friday 6th October, BBC1

Who’s the guest host this episode?

Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong will take the host’s chair, in the middle of the usual team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton. This series marks 15 years since the guest host spot was created, a fact we’ve celebrated by compiling 15 other fascinating HIGNFY facts.

Who are the guest panellists?

Actress Roisin Conaty and broadcaster James O’Brien will appear on the show.