Everything you need to know about the reboot of the classic prison comedy

What time is Porridge on TV?

The sitcom starts 9.30pm, Friday 6th October, BBC1

Who’s in the cast?

Kevin Bishop plays Nigel Norman Fletcher, the grandson of Ronnie Barker’s character from the original series. Dave Hill (Eastenders) plays Joe Lotterby and Catastrophe’s Mark Bonnar plays Officer Meekie.

What can I expect from this episode?

Back in the 70s habitual criminal Norman Stanley Fletcher was serving five years in HMP Slade, winning “little victories” against the warders – the bristling, turkey-necked Mr Mackay and his timorous underling Barrowclough. Fast-forward 40 years, and his grandson, cyber-criminal Nigel Norman Fletcher, is a five-year guest of Wakeley Prison, dodging the close attentions of humourless Meekie and the more charitable Braithwaite.

Fletch’s oppos now include Shel (a modern counterpart of thick Heslop), Barry (illiterate Warren) and cellmate Joe Lotterby (named after the show’s original director). And the first new serving of six – after a 2016 pilot pulled in 5.4 million – sees inmates queuing up to benefit from Fletch’s letter-writing skills (a heavy nod to 1974 episode Men without Women).

Some of the old lingo has gone (“Naff off” has done just that) and there are now more tattoos. Otherwise you’ll recognise the tidy, calling-card gags from esteemed writers Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, and it all feels very familiar – sometimes distractingly so.

It’s a brave gig for Kevin Bishop, slipping on the prison-issue shoes of the revered Ronnie Barker. But a crucial component is Fletch’s rapport with the lugubrious Lotterby (a wonderfully Eeyorish turn from Dave Hill) and that becomes key. So as the series spins out, Porridge 2017 starts to develop its own flavour – and saves the best till last.

Review by Mark Braxton