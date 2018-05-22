Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Kate Nash are back in the first images from Netflix’s GLOW season 2

Netflix has released new images from the upcoming second season of female wrestling comedy GLOW, and at first glance it looks like business as usual. Alison Brie’s Ruth and Betty Gilpin’s Debbie are still at each other’s throats, and Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) still looks more like a porn director than a wrestling coach.

Advertisement

The images don’t give much away about the new set of episodes, which are due out in June – but they look great nonetheless, and they’ve certainly whet our appetite for more from the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Check out the pics, which also feature British pop star Kate Nash as Rhonda, below.

The new season of the comedy, which follows a group of struggling actors trying to put together a wrestling TV series – inspired by a real-life 1980s show of the same name – will see the girls pulling their first official episodes together following the successful pilot produced in the season one finale.

Advertisement

GLOW season 2 will arrive on Netflix UK on 29th June 2018