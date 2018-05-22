Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Radio
Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Kate Nash are back in the first images from Netflix’s GLOW season 2

Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Kate Nash are back in the first images from Netflix’s GLOW season 2

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back

GLOW

Netflix has released new images from the upcoming second season of female wrestling comedy GLOW, and at first glance it looks like business as usual. Alison Brie’s Ruth and Betty Gilpin’s Debbie are still at each other’s throats, and  Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) still looks more like a porn director than a wrestling coach.

Advertisement

The images don’t give much away about the new set of episodes, which are due out in June – but they look great nonetheless, and they’ve certainly whet our appetite for more from the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Check out the pics, which also feature British pop star Kate Nash as Rhonda, below.

GLOW
GLOW season 2
GLOW
Sunita Mani and Kate Nash in GLOW season 2
GLOW
Kia Stevens, Marc Maron and Chris Lowell in GLOW season 2
GLOW
Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin in GLOW season 2

The new season of the comedy, which follows a group of struggling actors trying to put together a wrestling TV series – inspired by a real-life 1980s show of the same name – will see the girls pulling their first official episodes together following the successful pilot produced in the season one finale.

Advertisement

GLOW season 2 will arrive on Netflix UK on 29th June 2018

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

You might like

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Netflix confirms Barack and Michelle Obama’s “multi-year agreement” to make TV and films

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why creator defends controversial season 2 school shooting storyline and brutal finale

Michael Palin (Getty, EH)

Michael Palin explores North Korea in new travel series

Tig

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more