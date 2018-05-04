Chris Evans thanks “fantastic” listeners as he returns to Radio 2 following the death of his mother

"All the carers, all the district nurses, have just been absolutely fantastic. But no more fantastic than you guys," the breakfast presenter said

Presenter Chris Evans has thanked his BBC Radio 2 listeners for their support after his mother’s death.

The host pulled out of presenting his breakfast show on Thursday moments before going on air after learning his mother had died aged 92.

However, on Friday he was back on the airwaves, thanking listeners for their messages.

“Thank you to you guys, he said. “It’s not the loss that gets you, it’s the love following the loss that gets you. So much love for a lady you never met.’

“So it seems actually some of you did know her, you had met her,” he continued. “I had to go home to be with my family, I wanted to go home, of course I did.

“The team here were just unbelievable as usual. I didn’t expect anything less. They were just marvellous, and what about that man Vassos Alexander [who stepped in for Evans on Thursday]. What a guy. What a confirmation of our best friendship. Not that it needed one, but there’s the rubber stamp for you.

“Anyway, we’re back, as mum would have insisted we should be.”

He also added: “I’m sounding quite chipper today but I’m just so happy my Mum’s at peace. My mum was only supposed to last a month or two, but five months after this, seven months in all, she was still there. All the carers, all the district nurses, have just been absolutely fantastic. But no more fantastic than you guys. You’re all gorgeous.

“My brother-in-law Tom said, ‘In the end maybe she was too tough for her own good’, which I thought was a lovely way of putting it.”

After hearing the news yesterday, listeners tweeted their condolences to Evans, while Radio 2 dedicated the show to the broadcaster and his family.