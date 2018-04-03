Jacob Rees-Mogg to host fortnightly radio show on LBC

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to host a new live phone-in show on London’s LBC radio.

Advertisement

Beginning Monday 16th April at 9am, Rees-Mogg will take calls from the public for half-an-hour during Nick Ferrari’s breakfast show, giving listeners an opportunity to quiz the MP for North Somerset.

Rees-Mogg joins London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick on the network to become the latest public figure putting themselves forward for questions from the public via LBC’s airwaves.

“I am greatly looking forward to conversing with LBC’s listeners every fortnight,” he said. “In the programmes I have done already, the good sense and wisdom of the callers has educated, informed and challenged me while furthering polite political discourse. I hope for more of the same.”

Advertisement

The announcement comes as part of LBC’s spring schedule, which will also see former correspondent Tom Swarbrick return to the network to host a weekend breakfast show after a stint on Theresa May’s PR team. It was also announced that former tennis pro Andrew Castle will host a new weekend drive show.