Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Radio
Jacob Rees-Mogg to host fortnightly radio show on LBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg to host fortnightly radio show on LBC

The Conservative politician will host a fortnightly phone-in during Nick Ferrari's breakfast show

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg gives a Brexit speech at Carlton Gardens on March 27, 2018 in London, England. The speech was hosted by the pro Brexit 'Leave Means Leave' campaign group. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to host a new live phone-in show on London’s LBC radio.

Advertisement

Beginning Monday 16th April at 9am, Rees-Mogg will take calls from the public for half-an-hour during Nick Ferrari’s breakfast show, giving listeners an opportunity to quiz the MP for North Somerset.

Rees-Mogg joins London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick on the network to become the latest public figure putting themselves forward for questions from the public via LBC’s airwaves.

“I am greatly looking forward to conversing with LBC’s listeners every fortnight,” he said. “In the programmes I have done already, the good sense and wisdom of the callers has educated, informed and challenged me while furthering polite political discourse. I hope for more of the same.”

Advertisement

The announcement comes as part of LBC’s spring schedule, which will also see former correspondent Tom Swarbrick return to the network to host a weekend breakfast show after a stint on Theresa May’s PR team. It was also announced that former tennis pro Andrew Castle will host a new weekend drive show.

Tags

You might like

Alexa and Katie

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Harry Potters, Sky pics, Warner bros, TL

Long Read Meet the real-life muggles named Harry Potter

142500.5f603e33-a5cc-4013-a066-cdb748960137

David Dimbleby’s bedtime alarm went off during Question Time

Piers Morgan, GMB (ITV, EH)

Piers Morgan on Trump, feminism, quitting morning TV – and his bid to become an “international treasure”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more