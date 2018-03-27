Accessibility Links

Martin Freeman to present BBC radio show this Easter

The Black Panther actor is fronting three hours of soul music this Saturday on BBC Radio 6 Music

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Martin Freeman attends the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' at Eventim Apollo on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) Getty, TL

Sherlock star Martin Freeman will be taking to the airwaves this Easter weekend as he presents a soul show on BBC Radio.

Although normally hosted by Craig Charles, Freeman will take over The Funk And Soul Show on BBC Radio 6 from 6-9pm this Saturday 31st March. He’ll be presenting the show alongside founder of Acid Jazz Records Eddie Piller.

The BBC says listeners can expect tunes from Kamasi Washington to Marlena Shaw, plus “a crate load of funk, Northern Soul, jazz and Motown goodness, as Martin and Eddie spin their favourite tracks from their personal record collections”.

This show isn’t the first time Freeman has flaunted his love of soul music, with the actor presenting an episode of The Culture Show in 2009 called Martin Freeman Goes To Motown. He’s also put together Motown compilation record Made To Measure.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Martin Freeman attends the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' at Eventim Apollo on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) Getty, TL
