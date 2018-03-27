Sarah Montague leaves BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after 18 years

The veteran broadcaster will become the host of World at One, with Martha Kearney taking over the Today slot

Sarah Montague is leaving BBC Radio 4’s flagship current affairs programme Today, it has been revealed, with the veteran journalist set to depart next month to take over lead hosting duties on lunchtime news broadcast World at One.

Advertisement

“I am very excited to be moving to the World at One,” Montague said in a statement.

“It is a programme I have long admired and, much as I love the Today programme, after 18 years on it, I am ready for a new challenge and looking forward to the experience of presenting a programme when I am awake.”

Montague has been a part of Today’s presenting line-up since 2001, but will now swap roles with World at One presenter Martha Kearneym as Kearney takes up a main presenting role on Today.

“I have woken up to the Today programme for as long as I can remember so it’s a thrill to be joining the BBC’s flagship news programme,” Kearney said.

“After 11 happy years on the World at One, I’m looking forward to a new challenge – to draw on my years of political journalism but also to explore my other interests on air too.”

“Sarah and Martha are brilliant journalists,” said Gavin Allen, Controller of Daily News programmes.

“We’re delighted they will continue to analyse and drive the news for our many millions of radio listeners.”

Radio 4 controller Gwyneth Williams added, “Both Martha and Sarah are formidable presenters admired by millions of loyal Radio 4 listeners.

“We are lucky to have them and I am delighted to have Martha on Today and for Sarah to have her own programme, the incomparable World at One.”

Advertisement

Today airs from 6am to 9am on BBC Radio 4 on weekdays