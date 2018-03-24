BBC DJ Paul Gambaccini on who holds the real power in radio – and Operation Yewtree

The 'Professor of Pop' is going on tour to offer an honest account of his life on the airwaves

Paul Gambaccini insists he’s never referred to himself as “the Professor of Pop”, the moniker that has come to define his persona. “The first mention of it was in a publication in 1985, then when I appeared on TV shows that’s how they would caption me. But I never started it!”

It’s a fitting title he’s earned, thanks to his encyclopaedic musical knowledge. Forty-five years into one of the most eclectic careers in broadcasting, the Bronx-born honorary Brit (he became a UK citizen in 2005) is lifting the lid on his life story with a live theatre show.

An Evening with Paul Gambaccini (subtitled The Great Gambo – the Professor of Pop) is a 21-date tour starting on 6 April and recalling everything from Rolling Stone magazine to Radio 1 and his consistent presence on radio and TV since 1973.

There’ll be a Q&A with the audience. Darker times will also be discussed, including the allegations of sexual abuse under Operation Yewtree, the high-profile police investigation launched in the aftermath of the Jimmy Savile revelations – more of which later.

A few fascinating hours in Gambaccini’s company at his penthouse on London’s South Bank, which he shares with his actor husband Christopher Sherwood, barely scratches the surface of the array of anecdotes at his disposal.

An erudite and engaging host, he’s frank when discussing his reasons for doing the tour. “Because I’m earning less from the BBC than I used to, why not make some money somewhere else?” he says. “My husband’s agent knew someone who worked on Jim Davidson’s tour he did post-Yewtree (2014’s No Further Action). That had been successful so when it was suggested to me I thought, ‘Why not?

“I haven’t done a personal appearance in 35 years, and in those days they were at discos. But I was working at TV-am at the time and quickly learnt you can’t be in Skegness at midnight and on the TV sofa for breakfast. Most of my listeners now are probably seated, hence a theatre tour is more appropriate.”

Currently known as the voice of Radio 2’s retro chart rundown Pick of the Pops as well as Radio 4’s history of the Oscars And the Academy Award Goes to… and quiz Counterpoint, “Gambo” remains the only broadcaster to have presented for Radios 1, 2, 3 and 4. He was also a founder member of Classic FM and has appeared on most British TV networks.

The live show acknowledges his talent for trivia with a nightly pop quiz involving the audience. “It’s not just for anoraks,” he smiles. “I’ll invite three people up from different generations to take part to see which one knows the most.”

For a man who turns 69 on 2 April, Gambaccini is modest about how he’s endured sweeping industry changes and station shake-ups. “I’m the Zelig of broadcasters. I’ve never been the number one star, I’ve just always been there. And you have to evolve when things come to an end. Lassie becomes an old dog and they have to have a new Lassie, it’s evolution.

“The decision is rarely made by you, it’s usually by executives who have greater plans than just your career. New controllers come in with their own priorities. If it stops, it stops. Steve Wright once said to me, ‘We surf the controllers.’ If you wipe out, get on the next wave.”

Despite his longevity on radio, Gambaccini claims not to wield any influence in his field. “DJs have soft power. The executives have hard power, the harshest example of which I’ve known were Matthew Bannister’s changes to Radio 1 in 1994. The BBC were afraid the Conservative government would privatise Radio 1 due to pressure from the commercial sector.

“So they wanted to reduce the ratings so the commercial sector didn’t feel threatened. Bannister took the figures down from 19.5 million a week to around ten million, which was apparently what he was tasked with.

“Radio 4’s Kaleidoscope, which I presented, ended not due to poor ratings but because a new controller wanted a fresh look. I left Classic FM when they pursued a younger audience to appeal to advertisers. My job has been not to protest policy decisions I can’t affect, but to understand and adapt to them. As we say in New York: ‘You can’t fight City Hall…’”

As well as surviving management shake-ups, he also survived Operation Yewtree, which our talk returns to. Gambaccini was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of historical sexual offences, allegations that he denied. He stepped down from the BBC and was off air for a year. “I was never charged because there was nothing to charge me with,” he says.

Four years on, he’s currently taking action against the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service, and admits that the experience has tainted his view of his adopted home.

“The issue now is the future of my relationship with the British state. Not the British people, but so much of what I believed about Britain has been turned on its head.”

Considering the legal constraints on certain topics, and his reputation for eloquent dignity, how is he feeling about the prospect of being asked anything by his audience? “Edgy,” is the cautious reply.

“I’ve had a 45-year career, what will they want to know? I have no idea. And I was brought up a strict Italian-American Catholic so I can’t not be honest.”

While the tour looks back, how does Gambaccini view the future of broadcasters in a developing medium and the unceasing pursuit of a younger demographic?

“The endless technological evolution means how we do things now will seem antiquated five to ten years on. People are being brought in from television who do not have radio skills, which are not considered an asset any more.

“But my life is about sharing music, which is what sustains me. And the central relationship is always with the listeners, not the executives.”

An Evening with Paul Gambaccini tours from 6 April to 5 May. For details of venues around the UK, see here.