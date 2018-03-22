How do I get tickets to South West Four?

Remember when EDM wasn’t called EDM? 15 years ago, when South West Four got started and before it became a transatlantic phenomenon, ‘electronic dance music’ was just the preferred way to get sweaty. Since then, the festival has only gotten bigger. This year’s stars include Dizzee Rascal, Armin Van Buuren and Chase & Status. If you want to get party in Clapham Common, we have all the details you need to get tickets.

When is the South West Four Weekender 2018?

It’s taking place over the weekend (natch) of 25th-26th August.

Who is playing?

The headliners are…

Saturday 15th August: Marshmello, Dizzee Rascal and Armin Van Bbuuren

Sunday 26th August: Chase and Status, Craig David presents TS5, DJ EZ, Andy C

Where is it taking place?

Clapham Common, London

What’s the nearest London Underground station?

The nearest Tube station is Clapham Common, but it closes at 9.30 PM on Saturday and 9.00 PM on Sunday, so the organisers suggest you use Clapham South (for the Northern line) or Clapham Junction (Southern services to Victoria or South West Train services to Waterloo).

Where can I buy tickets?

Saturday Tickets, Saturday VIP Tickets, Saturday Collector Tickets

Sunday Tickets, Sunday VIP Tickets, Sunday Collector Tickets